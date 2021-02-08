Mask that looks like you're wearing your mask wrong

February 8, 2021

Maskalike, the company that makes masks that look like your face, now has a mask that looks like you're wearing your mask wrong. You can obviously still wear the mask wrong, but assuming you wear it right it still looks like you're wearing it wrong. It's perfect for all those people who want to feel what it's like to be judged by society as an idiot who wears their mask wrong but aren't actually idiots who wear their mask wrong.

