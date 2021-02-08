Maskalike, the company that makes masks that look like your face, now has a mask that looks like you're wearing your mask wrong. You can obviously still wear the mask wrong, but assuming you wear it right it still looks like you're wearing it wrong. It's perfect for all those people who want to feel what it's like to be judged by society as an idiot who wears their mask wrong but aren't actually idiots who wear their mask wrong.

Super entertaining French ping pong show This is video from Le Show Secrétin-Purkar, which was a comical ping pong show put on by French ping pong champions Jacques Secrétin and Vincent Purkart. It...

Guy hatches and raises a stranded parrot egg The music is a bit heavy handed, but this is an incredible video of a guy finding a stranded parrot egg and managing to hatch and raise...

Protective face masks with your own face on them San Francisco designer Danielle Baskin has started a company Maskalike that custom prints faces (or any image) onto protective face masks. It's a pretty brilliant idea. And...

Guy's mom made this incredibly detailed 'Mini Modern House' during quarantine Scott T. Miller's mom and step-dad made this incredibly detailed miniature house from scratch during quarantine and it not only comes with a man cave and game...

This researcher correlated negative reviews of scented candles with COVID-19 cases Inspired by this tweet, researcher Kate Petrova did a deep dive of scented candle reviews before and after the pandemic. Surprisingly or unsurprisingly, reviews of scented candles...

Powell's Books creates unisex fragrance that smells like old books Portland's iconic indie bookshop Powell's Books is selling a unisex fragrance that smells like old books. "Powell's By Powell's" has hints of violet, wood, and biblichor (old...