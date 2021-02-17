Krispy Kreme has a Mars-themed doughnut to celebrate NASA's Perseverance landing on Mars tomorrow

To celebrate NASA's Perseverance Rover landing on Mars tomorrow, Krispy Kreme is featuring a Mars-themed doughnut. It's available for one day and they're currently taking orders for pickup tomorrow.

A Chocolate Kreme-filled doughnut dipped in caramel icing with a red planet swirl and sprinkled with chocolate cookie crumbs. This limited-edition doughnut is available in shops and online for one day only.

Yes, yes, I'll be eating a dozen doughnuts tomorrow to celebrate NASA. Because of space and I'm a fan of space and also Mars and NASA and space Mars things. That's why I'm ordering 12 donuts and eating them all tomorrow. For space and science and Mars. Actually, to really show my support I should make it two dozen doughnuts. Because of science. I just love science. Delicious, delicious science.

You can order them here.

