Guy's mom made this incredibly detailed 'Mini Modern House' during quarantine

February 1, 2021

mini-modern-house-1.jpg

mini-modern-house-3.jpg

Scott T. Miller's mom and step-dad made this incredibly detailed miniature house from scratch during quarantine and it not only comes with a man cave and game room, but also functioning electricity. The above shots have a cereal box and can of soup for scale, but the entire thread is worth checking out because this thing is bonkers.

Keep going for some more shots, including a video of the garage going up and down, or just check out the full thread here. It's more detailed than I can convey and it's hard to get a grasp until you actually click on all the pictures.

Previous Story

Orbiting the Moon in real-time

Seán Doran constructed a 4-hour real-time orbit of the Moon using images from the Kaguya Orbiter. It's exactly what it sounds like, which means it's a 4...
Next Story

Violinist goes ham at a wedding

This is violinist Dominique Hammons going ham at a wedding while performing Choppa Style. I hear scientists are studying what material they used to build his violin...
Read More: arts and crafts, crafts, images, model homes, models, pandemic
Previous Post
Next Post