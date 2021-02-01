Guy's mom made this incredibly detailed 'Mini Modern House' during quarantine
Scott T. Miller's mom and step-dad made this incredibly detailed miniature house from scratch during quarantine and it not only comes with a man cave and game room, but also functioning electricity. The above shots have a cereal box and can of soup for scale, but the entire thread is worth checking out because this thing is bonkers.
+A dope man cave and game room pic.twitter.com/F0RLoZrogo— Scott T. Miller (@byscottmiller) January 30, 2021
Keep going for some more shots, including a video of the garage going up and down, or just check out the full thread here. It's more detailed than I can convey and it's hard to get a grasp until you actually click on all the pictures.
When I told my mom she was kinda going viral, she wanted to make sure you all knew that she spared no detail.— Scott T. Miller (@byscottmiller) January 30, 2021
She's a maniac and I love her. pic.twitter.com/Q5o8lFClfV
+A high-ceilinged master bedroom— Scott T. Miller (@byscottmiller) January 30, 2021
+Two kids bedrooms pic.twitter.com/EwDromi6UG