Guy hatches and raises a stranded parrot egg

February 8, 2021

baby-parrot-egg.jpg

The music is a bit heavy handed, but this is an incredible video of a guy finding a stranded parrot egg and managing to hatch and raise it.

I found a tiny budgie egg at a pet shop. If I could incubate it, would I be able to raise it? With these big human hands? It's mother had just been sold. This meant the egg would have no chance without me giving it a try.

It's truly amazing that something that looks so disgusting can actually be so incredibly cute and touching. I went from scrunching my face up in revulsion to scrunching my face up trying to hold my tears in for the most adorable little parrot I ever did see.

Keep going for the full video that manages to restore a little faith in humanity. That might even be an understatement.

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper

This is a video of six-month-old baby giant panda Fu Bao being super clingy with a zookeeper in South Korea. Fu Bao, the first Chinese giant panda...
Read More: animals, aww, birds, cute, parrot, touching, video
Previous Post