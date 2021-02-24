In incredibly sad news, electronics retailer Fry's Electronics has gone out of business due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yesterday they had a surprise firing of all of their employees followed by an announcement today that they've permanently closed.

After nearly 36 years in business as the one-stop-shop and online resource for high-tech professionals across nine states and 31 stores, Fry's Electronics, Inc. ("Fry's" or "Company"), has made the difficult decision to shut down its operations and close its business permanently as a result of changes in the retail industry and the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic. The Company will implement the shut down through an orderly wind down process that it believes will be in the best interests of the Company, its creditors, and other stakeholders.

Fry's has been a staple of my younger years since it was one of the few places you could simultaneously buy motherboards as well as a vacuum cleaner and porn. Some of their stores also had ridiculous themes like a 1950's monster Fry's, an Alice in Wonderland Fry'sone, and even a Tiki's Fry's. Why an electronics store would be Alice in Wonderland or Tiki themed is anyone's guess, but they'll be sorely missed.

