Epic's MetaHuman Creator, a tool to create realistic real-time digital humans

February 10, 2021

unreal-engine-metahuman-creator.jpg

MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-streamed tool for creating realistic real-time digital humans that can be animated in Unreal Engine.

MetaHuman Creator is a cloud-streamed app that takes real-time digital human creation from weeks or even months to less than an hour--at an unprecedented standard of quality, fidelity, and realism. When your character is finished, you can export and download it, rigged and ready to animate in Unreal Engine.

It's not quite photo-realistic, but it's pretty damn impressive for something that just requires the pushing of a few buttons and sliders. Obviously they need to extend the tool for body types and obviously somebody will use it for porn. Everything always leads to porn.

Keep going for the introduction video as well as some samples or check out the official site here.

And some samples:

