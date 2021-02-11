Drifting Hot Wheels

February 11, 2021

drifting-hot-wheels.jpg

This is a Hot Wheels drifting kit put out by Tyotoys and it looks godamn cinematic. If they had zoomed in and cut out the hands from the shot you could've convinced me it was out of a Fast and Furious movie. I mean you'd probably have to edit in some buff guys and maybe an exploding submarine but you know what I mean.

Keep going for the full video as well as Mattel's inferior "official" version.

And this is how Mattel did it with their official "Drift Master Champion" Kit:

