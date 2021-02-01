Danny Macaskill mountain bikes down the Dubh Slabs on the Isle of Skye

February 1, 2021

danny-macaskill-the-slabs.jpg

Renowned mountain biking lunatic Danny Macaskill biked down the infamous Dubh Slabs on the Isle of Skye and, um, he didn't die. So that's cool. It's weird how the drone shots make what he does look simultaneously easy and terrifyingly impossible.

Keep going for the full video.

