Daft Punk has broken up

Daft Punk posted this video on their YouTube channel on Monday and most people correctly suspected it meant they were breaking up. Their publicist confirmed the breakup, though it was pretty obvious from the video itself. I mean, it's hard to imagine a duo staying together after one literally blows up the other.

Keep going for the full video. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a Tron: Legacy soundtrack to play on loop for the next two months.

NASA released footage of Perseverance Rover's descent and touchdown on Mars NASA released footage from the Perseverance Rover's cameras during its descent and touchdown on Mars and it's some of the most incredible footage I've ever seen in...

Violinist goes ham at a wedding This is violinist Dominique Hammons going ham at a wedding while performing Choppa Style. I hear scientists are studying what material they used to build his violin...

A conceptual vocal synthesizer made out of chattering teeth The VOC-25 is a 25-note sampler synthesizer made out of chattering teeth by Swedish artist Love Hultén. VOC-25 is a conceptual vocal synthesizer based on the Axoloti...

Ken Jennings honors Alex Trebek in his first episode as guest host of Jeopardy! In the first episode of Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek, guest host Ken Jennings said a few words in honor of the late host. Ken Jennings always seemed...

Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' but as a 1940's race caller This is vocalist Elise Roth doing a rendition of Eminem's "Lose Yourself" but in the style of a 1940's race caller. It works so well I've decided...