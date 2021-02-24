Daft Punk has broken up

February 24, 2021

daft-punk-epilogue.jpg

Daft Punk posted this video on their YouTube channel on Monday and most people correctly suspected it meant they were breaking up. Their publicist confirmed the breakup, though it was pretty obvious from the video itself. I mean, it's hard to imagine a duo staying together after one literally blows up the other.

Keep going for the full video. Now if you'll excuse me, I have a Tron: Legacy soundtrack to play on loop for the next two months.

Violinist goes ham at a wedding

This is violinist Dominique Hammons going ham at a wedding while performing Choppa Style. I hear scientists are studying what material they used to build his violin...
Read More: daft punk, music, sad, video
Previous Post