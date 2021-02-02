Celebrities reenacted the entirety of The Princess Bride in their homes

February 2, 2021

the-princess-bride-home-movie.jpg

In the summer of 2020, Jason Reitman directed an at-home reenactment of The Princess Bride called Home Movie: The Princess Bride featuring a ton of celebrities (Adam Sandler, Charlize Theron, Pedro Pascal, John Cho, and Roman Mars just to name a few of the literal dozens).

The thing played out in 9 parts across Quibi which is why nobody saw it until some hero bootlegged the whole thing onto YouTube. And because Quibi is a thing that no longer exists, the whole video might actually stay up since there's nobody to make a copyright claim against it. Also, this might be the only good thing to have come out of Quibi. I mean, other than the laughs at how much money they lost and how quickly they went under.

Keep going for the entire movie. The original Princess Bride is 1:38 and this comes in at 1:07, so I'm assuming they just edited out all the hardcore full penetration sex scenes.

Previous Story

Violinist goes ham at a wedding

This is violinist Dominique Hammons going ham at a wedding while performing Choppa Style. I hear scientists are studying what material they used to build his violin...

Chris Pratt Deepfaked As Indiana Jones

This is another terrifying glimpse of the indistinguishable-real-from-fake future, this time in the form of Chris Pratt deepfaked as Indiana Jones in scenes from all the movies....
Read More: celebrities, remake, sweded, the princess bride, video
Previous Post