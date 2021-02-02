Celebrities reenacted the entirety of The Princess Bride in their homes
In the summer of 2020, Jason Reitman directed an at-home reenactment of The Princess Bride called Home Movie: The Princess Bride featuring a ton of celebrities (Adam Sandler, Charlize Theron, Pedro Pascal, John Cho, and Roman Mars just to name a few of the literal dozens).
The thing played out in 9 parts across Quibi which is why nobody saw it until some hero bootlegged the whole thing onto YouTube. And because Quibi is a thing that no longer exists, the whole video might actually stay up since there's nobody to make a copyright claim against it. Also, this might be the only good thing to have come out of Quibi. I mean, other than the laughs at how much money they lost and how quickly they went under.
Keep going for the entire movie. The original Princess Bride is 1:38 and this comes in at 1:07, so I'm assuming they just edited out all the hardcore full penetration sex scenes.