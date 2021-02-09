Attorney tries to convince judge he's not a cat during virtual court proceeding

February 9, 2021

zoom-cat-attorney.jpg

During a live stream of a virtual court proceeding, an attorney accidentally set themselves to a cat filter and had to convince a judge they weren't actually a cat. You really need audio to appreciate the absurdity of the situation and to hear the anxiety in the attorney's voice. The expression on the kitten is absolutely perfect because I'm 100% sure it's the exact same expression the attorney had.

Keep going for the full amazing video. The pandemic has been pretty bad, but it's also brought us videos like this so maybe it's all been worth it?

And some words from the presiding judge in the video:

I'm Toasty: Pogo Failures Warm The Heart

Let's face it: watching people hurt themselves is one of life's most simple and rewarding pleasures. Especially when they're doing something as stupid as extreme pogo-ing (if...
Read More: fail, livestream, oops, teleconference, video, zoom
Previous Post
Next Post