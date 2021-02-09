Attorney tries to convince judge he's not a cat during virtual court proceeding

During a live stream of a virtual court proceeding, an attorney accidentally set themselves to a cat filter and had to convince a judge they weren't actually a cat. You really need audio to appreciate the absurdity of the situation and to hear the anxiety in the attorney's voice. The expression on the kitten is absolutely perfect because I'm 100% sure it's the exact same expression the attorney had.

Keep going for the full amazing video. The pandemic has been pretty bad, but it's also brought us videos like this so maybe it's all been worth it?

And some words from the presiding judge in the video:

These fun moments are a by-product of the legal profession's dedication to ensuring that the justice system continues to function in these tough times. Everyone involved handled it with dignity, and the filtered lawyer showed incredible grace. True professionalism all around! — Judge Roy Ferguson (@JudgeFergusonTX) February 9, 2021

