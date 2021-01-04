Wife finds out her husband's 'Magic: The Gathering' collection is worth 100k

January 4, 2021

antique-roadshow-magic-the-gathering.jpg

This is a video clip from Antiques Roadshow of Travis Landry appraising a complete 1993 "Magic: The Gathering" beta card set. Watching the wife's face you can actually see her husband's growing look of smugness. If you went frame by frame you might be able to pinpoint the moment she realizes she's going to go home and be hit with an "I told you so" so brutal she might have to go to the hospital.

Keep going for the full video.

(via Digg)

Read More: antiques, antiques road show, appraisal, card games, magic the gathering, money, rare, television, tv, valuable, video
Previous Post
Next Post