Using AI to transform Pickle Rick's voice into Homer Simpson's

January 25, 2021

pickle-rick-homer-simpson.jpg

Speaking of AI used an AI model trained on Homer Simpson's speech patterns to synthesize his voice over the Pickle Rick scene from Rick and Morty. The result is pretty damn convincing and at this point they could probably just fire all the voice actors on The Simpsons since there's more than enough data to create near perfect AI copies of them.

If nobody told you this was an artificial voice I doubt anybody including Dan Castellaneta would be able to tell the difference. He'd probably just assume he forgot he recorded the weird scene in The Simpsons where he's suddenly a pickle and also in a completely different show.

Keep going for the full video.

And the original clip from Rick and Morty. The clip starts at about 0:18:
Next Story

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper

This is a video of six-month-old baby giant panda Fu Bao being super clingy with a zookeeper in South Korea. Fu Bao, the first Chinese giant panda...

Creating 3D models of people from 2D images

Continuing humanity's race towards potential deepfake hell, researchers have developed a way of creating 3D models from 2D images using neural networks. The full title of the...
Read More: ai, cartoons, deep learning, rick and morty, television, the simpsons, video
Previous Post
Next Post