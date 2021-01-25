Using AI to transform Pickle Rick's voice into Homer Simpson's

Speaking of AI used an AI model trained on Homer Simpson's speech patterns to synthesize his voice over the Pickle Rick scene from Rick and Morty. The result is pretty damn convincing and at this point they could probably just fire all the voice actors on The Simpsons since there's more than enough data to create near perfect AI copies of them.

If nobody told you this was an artificial voice I doubt anybody including Dan Castellaneta would be able to tell the difference. He'd probably just assume he forgot he recorded the weird scene in The Simpsons where he's suddenly a pickle and also in a completely different show.

Keep going for the full video.

And the original clip from Rick and Morty. The clip starts at about 0:18:

Here's the trailer for 'Godzilla vs. Kong' In case you weren't aware, there is currently a trailer for a movie in which somebody says the phrase, "Kong bows to no one" and in that...

Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper This is a video of six-month-old baby giant panda Fu Bao being super clingy with a zookeeper in South Korea. Fu Bao, the first Chinese giant panda...

Ahahahhahaha: Rick And Morty Shoutout On 'Mom' Sitcom This is short video clip from the CBS sitcom 'Mom' of two characters briefly discussing Rick And Morty. It brought me great joy. Mostly because I imagine...

Creating 3D models of people from 2D images Continuing humanity's race towards potential deepfake hell, researchers have developed a way of creating 3D models from 2D images using neural networks. The full title of the...

Gollum lip syncs The Scatman using AI Lip Sync Another day, another video of movie characters lip syncing to pop songs. This time, somebody turned AI Lip Sync on Gollum to make him lip sync The...

Using artificial intelligence to make movies lip-sync Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Visual effects engineer Jonty Pressinger (who previously fixed The Lion King remake by deepfaking it to look more like the cartoon version) was testing out Wav2Lip and...