Tony Hawk completes probably final 720 at the age of 52

Last night Tony Hawk posted a video of him pulling off probably his last 720 at the age of 52.

I can't say for certain that this is the last one I'll ever do, but I can't imagine doing many more. So I'm offering this board to raise money for public skateparks: donate any amount to @thenineclub superchat 1/27 7pm PT (on YouTube), & you'll actually be donating to @skatepark — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) January 27, 2021

He's 52 and still able to do a 720. When I was 52 I could barely get out of bed. Wait, how old am I? Where am I? Who am I? Okay, somebody bring me back to the retirement home now.

Keep going for a video of Tony Hawk pulling off a 900 when he was 48 years old, 17 years after he completed the world's first 900.

EDIT: Had the wrong video posted. Fixed.

