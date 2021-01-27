Tony Hawk completes probably final 720 at the age of 52

January 27, 2021

tony-hawk-final-720.jpg

Last night Tony Hawk posted a video of him pulling off probably his last 720 at the age of 52.

He's 52 and still able to do a 720. When I was 52 I could barely get out of bed. Wait, how old am I? Where am I? Who am I? Okay, somebody bring me back to the retirement home now.

Keep going for a video of Tony Hawk pulling off a 900 when he was 48 years old, 17 years after he completed the world's first 900.

EDIT: Had the wrong video posted. Fixed.

