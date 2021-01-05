Timelapse from Rotterdam to Amsterdam in 10 minutes

This is a soothing 10 minute timelapse of a water transport from Rotterdam to Amsterdam, giving a view of the old Dutch waterways from 30 meters high. The camera was attached to the ship pictured above.

Images were shot with a Canon 550d at an interval of 3 seconds, totalling around 30.000 pictures taken. In 2013 the film couldn't be published right away due to restrictions. After a few years it was forgotten. Till now.

The most satisfying part is seeing how all the different drawbridges work. Each time the ship approached one I pretended I was using my mind to lift it the same way I do whenever I approach an automatic door. Does my mind operate like that of an 8-year-old? Yes. Yes it does. It's also why my diet consists exclusively of Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

Keep going for the full relaxing video.

