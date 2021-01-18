This guy made a bot that turns Reddit arguments into Ace Attorney

User micah made a bot that turns Reddit comments into scenes from the video game Ace Attorney. You can add !objection-bot to any Reddit comment thread and the bot will automatically create a Streamable video with the Ace Attorney results. It's pretty great, and for some reason people having dumb internet arguments becomes much more tolerable when it's in the form of Ace Attorney. Now somebody just needs to somehow apply this to real life, maybe transcribing everything that comes out Washington DC into Ace Attorney scenes.

Keep going for the a video explaining the bot and showing some examples.

