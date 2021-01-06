The happiest hamster on Earth living in a penthouse

This is a video from a Korean show of the happiest hamster on Earth that not only has a hamster-sized penthouse, but a personal chef that cooks handmade hamster-sized dishes.

Golden Hamster who lives in a penthouse her first sister built for her, eats handmade dishes her second sister cooks for her. (Jealous..)

Not 100% what that translation means, but the hamster gets handmade banana pasta and mini macarons prepared by a personal chef. Obviously this is adorable, but it's also disheartening to see a hamster living so much better than me. Although to be fair, a person living under a bridge who eats out of a garbage can is also living better than me. My life decisions have been...bad.

Keep going for the full video, as well as the video that probably inspired this: SIMI making a mini bowl of pasta for a hamster.

And the time SIMI built a tiny kitchen and served a hamster-sized bowl of noodles to a hamster:

