Tesla Autopilot drives from Los Angeles to San Francisco with no human intervention

This is a video of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Autopilot driving from the SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles to San Francisco with zero human intervention.

Tesla Autopilot FSD Beta drives from Los Angeles to Silicon Valley with zero interventions. Started at SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles (Hawthorne) and made one charging stop in Kettleman City before arriving in San Jose. Absolutely 0 human driving for the entire 6 hour trip. Only thing the driver had to do was charge the car -- about 1 minute and 15 seconds of human control over a 6 hour drive. The fact that it made it all the way down to Los Angeles and then back up with zero intervention suggests that this is more than just luck. The software is getting better. This drive was even better than the last one, although there were still many mistakes and areas for improvement that didn't require a disengagement. Can you spot them? Will try and post raw 1x footage if I can as well.

He also previously posted a video of the drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles, which was almost perfect but required one intervention when a car suddenly moved out of the way and there was a large piece of debris on the road. We're getting closer and closer to the dream of getting in your car, pushing some buttons, going to sleep, and then waking up at your destination. I already do that now, but my destination always just ends up being the side of a building or a ditch. Turns out I'm already living in the future!

Keep going for the full video, as well as his first drive from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Autopilot isn't perfect yet (and probably never will be), but this is still hugely impressive.

And the first drive from San Francisco down to Los Angeles:

