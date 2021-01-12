Ken Jennings honors Alex Trebek in his first episode as guest host of Jeopardy!

January 12, 2021

ken-jennings-jeopardy-host.jpg

In the first episode of Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek, guest host Ken Jennings said a few words in honor of the late host. Ken Jennings always seemed like the obvious choice to take over the hosting position after his legendary run, but this just solidifies it. Clear, concise, and just the right amount of sincerity to get me choked up without crying himself. And then the absolute perfect segue to actually get the game going. I'll take, "What is the perfect way to honor Alex Trebek for $1,000." And then I'll take an actual $1,000 because I'm poor.

Keep going for the full video.

Previous Story

Compilation of insane first-person POV parkour

This is a 7 minute compilation of first-person POV shots from professional parkour team STORROR. They get bonus points for the smooth transitions and extra bonus points...

RIP Alex Trebek (1940-2020)

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, died yesterday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. And here's him reminding us that you can be a kind soul...
Read More: game show, jeopardy, ken jennings, sad, tv, video
Previous Post