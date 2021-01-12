Ken Jennings honors Alex Trebek in his first episode as guest host of Jeopardy!

In the first episode of Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek, guest host Ken Jennings said a few words in honor of the late host. Ken Jennings always seemed like the obvious choice to take over the hosting position after his legendary run, but this just solidifies it. Clear, concise, and just the right amount of sincerity to get me choked up without crying himself. And then the absolute perfect segue to actually get the game going. I'll take, "What is the perfect way to honor Alex Trebek for $1,000." And then I'll take an actual $1,000 because I'm poor.

