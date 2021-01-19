How to make a chicken quesadilla at Taco Bell

Ever wondered how they make a chicken quesadilla at Taco Bell? Of course not, but here it is anyway. There's nothing really surprising going on here because this is a chicken quesadilla, not a Coq au Vin from The French Laundry. I guess the most surprising part is they cut the quesadilla inside the wrapper. Probably to keep the cutter clean but also maybe because they want to maximize the amount of plastic you're eating.

Keep going for the full video that probably got this kid fired because all of these corporations are dumb like that.

