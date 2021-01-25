Here's the trailer for 'Godzilla vs. Kong'

In case you weren't aware, there is currently a trailer for a movie in which somebody says the phrase, "Kong bows to no one" and in that same trailer King Kong sucker punches Godzilla in the face. So, yeah, Godzilla vs. Kong is guaranteed to be both the best and worst movie of 2021.

Keep going for the full trailer. The movie will be released sometime in 2021 (maybe, who knows?) in theaters and on HBO Max at the same time.

