Hamster escapes Portal-themed maze and the cake is not a lie

I submit to you Exhibit A of how you know the pandemic has been going on for too long. This guy built an incredible Portal themed maze for Captain Hamster to escape and it looks like it was built with more care and craftsmanship than my house. Also, it's clear this hamster has better problem solving skills than anybody in my gaming group.

Keep going for the full video. It's as impressive as it is adorable. Also, I guess there's a whole trend on YouTube of people building elaborate mazes for their pet hamsters.

