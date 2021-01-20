Folding a paper samurai from a single sheet of paper

This is a video of Finnish origami artist Juho Könkkölä (his Instagram) folding a single sheet of paper into a samurai. Some people call it origami, I call it magic. I can't even being to imagine how you design something like this. Even with instructions it would be impossible, but to create it from scratch is just, I mean, I can barely even get my paper airplanes right.

Keep going for the full video as well as some process photos of his most recent origami samurai. It has real "rest of the owl" vibes, because it goes from some crinkly paper to a damn samurai and I can't even picture the in-between steps. I'm assuming he buys a samurai figurine and then secretly papier-mâchés it?

Video of his previous samurai design:

And the process of his most recent samurai design:

