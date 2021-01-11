Compilation of insane first-person POV parkour

January 11, 2021

This is a 7 minute compilation of first-person POV shots from professional parkour team STORROR. They get bonus points for the smooth transitions and extra bonus points for the running and jumping over things and then even more extra bonus points for the stuff that isn't even parkour, just standing around really high, scary places.

Keep going for the full video. I have vertigo now and have to go throw up.

