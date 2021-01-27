Compilation of favorite locations in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

January 27, 2021

ms-flight-simulator-compilation.jpg

theninjacowboy made a compilation of his favorite locations in Microsoft Flight Simulator and it might be more soothing and beautiful than actually traveling to those places. Microsoft did an incredible job here, and if I didn't know it was from a video game I would've assumed it was real. Now if only somebody could bring this lifelike realism to a virtual girlfriend. The pandemic has not been kind to me. And by pandemic I mean nature, because boy am I ugly.

Keep going for the full soothing video.
Previous Story

Nia Dennis' incredible 9.95 floor exercise

Last year, UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis gained attention when she performed a floor exercise to Beyonce and scored a 9.975. Well on Saturday she pulled out another...
Read More: flight simulator, gaming, microsoft, microsoft flight simulator, travel, video, video games, vr
Previous Post
Next Post