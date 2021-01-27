Compilation of favorite locations in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020

theninjacowboy made a compilation of his favorite locations in Microsoft Flight Simulator and it might be more soothing and beautiful than actually traveling to those places. Microsoft did an incredible job here, and if I didn't know it was from a video game I would've assumed it was real. Now if only somebody could bring this lifelike realism to a virtual girlfriend. The pandemic has not been kind to me. And by pandemic I mean nature, because boy am I ugly.

Keep going for the full soothing video.

