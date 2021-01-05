Bright blue UFO filmed crashing into ocean near Hawaii

A bright blue UFO was spotted crashing into the ocean near Hawaii.

Multiple videos show the object flying in the night sky near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli.

Her investigation ended three miles later when the blue light, which she described as being larger than a telephone pole, appeared to fall into the ocean. It crashed through the water without making a sound.

That's when Sape and her husband called 911. When officers arrived, they all spotted a second light in the sky.

The FAA said it did not have any aircraft disappear off the radar nor any reports of overdue or missing aircraft.