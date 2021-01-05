Bright blue UFO filmed crashing into ocean near Hawaii
A bright blue UFO was spotted crashing into the ocean near Hawaii.
Multiple videos show the object flying in the night sky near Haleakala Avenue in Nanakuli.
Her investigation ended three miles later when the blue light, which she described as being larger than a telephone pole, appeared to fall into the ocean. It crashed through the water without making a sound.
That's when Sape and her husband called 911. When officers arrived, they all spotted a second light in the sky.
The FAA said it did not have any aircraft disappear off the radar nor any reports of overdue or missing aircraft.
As usual, the footage is blurry and it's impossible to make out what we're looking at, though the most convincing evidence that it isn't extraterrestrials is that it's glowing bright blue. If you want to spy on somebody you generally wear camouflage, not glowing LED lights.
Keep going for the full news report which includes the video footage of the UFO.