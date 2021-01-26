Baby panda won't let go of zookeeper

January 26, 2021

clingy-baby-panda.jpg

This is a video of six-month-old baby giant panda Fu Bao being super clingy with a zookeeper in South Korea.

Fu Bao, the first Chinese giant panda born in South Korea, made her official public debut on January 4, according to the zoo.The baby panda's parents, seven-year-old female Ai Bao and eight-year-old male Le Bao, arrived in 2016 from China's Sichuan province, the home of giant pandas, as part of China's "panda diplomacy".

The original video posted by Everland zoo last month has over 4 million views, though I suspect it's fake, because how could anybody ever walk away from this cutie pie! I just wanna squish her and cuddle her and never leave her ever. At the end the zookeeper just walks away and leaves her all alone and nobody could ever be that cruel so obviously there's some deepfake shenanigans going on here.

Keep going for the full adorable video.

