A site that lets you add Bernie Sanders sitting to any location on Google Maps
The internet works inhumanly fast, and less than 24 hours after Bernie Sanders sitting at the Presidential Inauguration became a meme, nick_sawhney put together a site that lets you add Bernie to any location using Google Photos.
I made a website where you can put bernie in places using google maps street view. Enjoy!https://t.co/UfY5g9xU2k pic.twitter.com/8rstiEXOHf— nick (@nick_sawhney) January 21, 2021
Obviously I put in the address of the White House and this was the result:
It's not as nuanced as some of the Photoshops that have been floating around, but it's pretty effective for something where you just type in an address. Kind of like that creepy stalker private investigator I hired. I just send him an address and he sends me a bunch of that person's used socks. Hey, don't judge. I'm not stealing the socks. I'm only sniffing them.
You can check out the Bernie Sits site here.