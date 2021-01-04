A guy does the robot to give money to a robot street performer



This is a video of a guy donating to a robot street performer who might be a better robot street performer than the actual robot street performer. The fist bump at the end is a thing of beauty. The obvious next step is to have a Boston Dynamics Atlas robot drop in the money since eventually all of us will be on the street performing for them anyway.

Tesla Autopilot drives from Los Angeles to San Francisco with no human intervention This is a video of Tesla's Full Self-Driving Autopilot driving from the SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles to San Francisco with zero human intervention. Tesla Autopilot FSD...

Wife finds out her husband's 'Magic: The Gathering' collection is worth 100k This is a video clip from Antiques Roadshow of Travis Landry appraising a complete 1993 "Magic: The Gathering" beta card set. Watching the wife's face you can...

The Boston Dynamics robots can dance now To celebrate the upcoming New Year, the folks at Boston Dynamics released this video of all of their robots dancing to "Do You Love Me". I'm sure...

Playing a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man in reverse actually makes them look like good dancers Apparently if you play a video of a wacky waving inflatable arm flailing tube man in reverse it looks like they're actually dancing. Not just dancing, but...

Smoother Than Silk: This Dancer's Unbelievable Glides This is a video of dancer Jav Lm demonstrating his ultra-smooth footwork with a series of unbelievable glides. If I didn't know better I'd swear he was...

Breakdancing To Dance Dance Revolution Okay, so it's not really Dance Dance Revolution. It's some game called Pump It Up. And you've probably already seen this before. You know, back when it...