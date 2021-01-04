A guy does the robot to give money to a robot street performer

January 4, 2021


This is a video of a guy donating to a robot street performer who might be a better robot street performer than the actual robot street performer. The fist bump at the end is a thing of beauty. The obvious next step is to have a Boston Dynamics Atlas robot drop in the money since eventually all of us will be on the street performing for them anyway.

