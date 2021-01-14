A conceptual vocal synthesizer made out of chattering teeth

January 14, 2021

The VOC-25 is a 25-note sampler synthesizer made out of chattering teeth by Swedish artist Love Hultén.

VOC-25 is a conceptual vocal synthesizer based on the Axoloti Core and 25 sets of plastic teeth, each set representing a unique note on the keyboard. The three-part wooden setup echoes the look of a classic desktop computer including monitor, main console and keyboard. RAW vocal audio samples are fed into the main console via USB, creating a personal voice bank. There are two built-in effects, reverb and delay. The Axoloti board inputs MIDI via the 25-key keyboard, but it also outputs MIDI. These signals are converted to DC current via control boards located inside the monitor segment. The custom-built boards direct the "choir" - 25 individual solenoids, each one connected to a set of hinged teeth. The setup can be used standalone with its built-in speakers, but it also outputs mono in the back, and using external monitors is a good way to reduce mechanical noise.

I, too, am a fan of instruments made out of body parts. It's why my music teachers deemed me too avant-garde for my time and also why I'm typing this from jail.

Keep going for the video of the VOC-25 in action, as well as the original design by Simone Giertz that inspired the creation.

And the original Teeth Wall Instrument from Simone Giertz that inspired the VOC-25:

