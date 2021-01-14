A conceptual vocal synthesizer made out of chattering teeth

The VOC-25 is a 25-note sampler synthesizer made out of chattering teeth by Swedish artist Love Hultén.

VOC-25 is a conceptual vocal synthesizer based on the Axoloti Core and 25 sets of plastic teeth, each set representing a unique note on the keyboard. The three-part wooden setup echoes the look of a classic desktop computer including monitor, main console and keyboard. RAW vocal audio samples are fed into the main console via USB, creating a personal voice bank. There are two built-in effects, reverb and delay. The Axoloti board inputs MIDI via the 25-key keyboard, but it also outputs MIDI. These signals are converted to DC current via control boards located inside the monitor segment. The custom-built boards direct the "choir" - 25 individual solenoids, each one connected to a set of hinged teeth. The setup can be used standalone with its built-in speakers, but it also outputs mono in the back, and using external monitors is a good way to reduce mechanical noise.

I, too, am a fan of instruments made out of body parts. It's why my music teachers deemed me too avant-garde for my time and also why I'm typing this from jail.

Keep going for the video of the VOC-25 in action, as well as the original design by Simone Giertz that inspired the creation.

And the original Teeth Wall Instrument from Simone Giertz that inspired the VOC-25:

Ken Jennings honors Alex Trebek in his first episode as guest host of Jeopardy! In the first episode of Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek, guest host Ken Jennings said a few words in honor of the late host. Ken Jennings always seemed...

This German guy made a piano out of sausages No, the title isn't a typo. This is a video of a sausage piano made by a German guy because of course a German would make a...

This concept for an 'anti-earthquake bed' is more terrifying than any actual earthquake Turkish design firm Dahir Insaat came up with this anti-earthquake bed concept and it's more terrifying than any actual earthquake. It's actually a few different designs but...

This guy built an automated pizza assembly line out of Legos To celebrate 5 years on YouTube, The Brick Wall assembled this Lego pizza-assembler using Legos. I wasn't expecting much, but the end result actually looks impressively like...

Scratching with barcode scanners Japanese musicians ELECTRONICOS FANTASTICOS! make music with weird instruments, and their latest creation is scratching with barcode scanners. It's not all that original though, since I used...