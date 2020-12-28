Visualizing what Jeff Bezos' net worth really looks like

Wealth, shown to scale is an incredible visualization showing just how much $1 billion is and then how much $200 billion is (Jeff Bezos' net worth). I think most people who defend billionaires and the .01% don't really understand how much a billion dollars is because our monkey brains aren't capable of dealing with numbers that large. It looks like nothing when you just write 1 billion, but this site really helps illustrate how big that number is at scale. It's kind of like when I tell people I'm good looking and they just don't truly understand the staggering magnitude of my looks. You can't just hear about how good looking I am, you have to see me in person and fall to the floor in amazement yourself.
Check out the site here. If you're on a PC I recommend just holding down the right arrow. If you're on mobile just get ready for a finger workout.
