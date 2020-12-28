Visualizing what Jeff Bezos' net worth really looks like

Wealth, shown to scale is an incredible visualization showing just how much $1 billion is and then how much $200 billion is (Jeff Bezos' net worth). I think most people who defend billionaires and the .01% don't really understand how much a billion dollars is because our monkey brains aren't capable of dealing with numbers that large. It looks like nothing when you just write 1 billion, but this site really helps illustrate how big that number is at scale. It's kind of like when I tell people I'm good looking and they just don't truly understand the staggering magnitude of my looks. You can't just hear about how good looking I am, you have to see me in person and fall to the floor in amazement yourself.

Check out the site here. If you're on a PC I recommend just holding down the right arrow. If you're on mobile just get ready for a finger workout.

This Super Mario World Record speedun is causing some drama Apparently there's been some drama in the Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community because only weeks after a world record speedrun was set, another speedrunner tied the time....

Taking a look inside a ridiculous esports training and streaming compound If I said "Totino's Fortnite Training Room" obviously that would be a nonsense statement that makes sense to nobody. And yet here we are, in the year...

A Video Showing What You Can Buy On Amazon From $0.15 To $27,097.97 This is Amazon Rise, a video created by Daniel Mckee showing what you can buy on Amazon starting at $0.15 (the Simple Drink Straw Cleaner Cleaning Brush...

Sci-Fi Currency Converter Changes Real World Money Values Into Your Favorite Make-Believe World's Currency The Sci-Fi Currency Converter is a website where you can see the exchange rates for US Dollars, Euros, British Pounds and Star Wars, Star Trek, Fallout, Sims,...

Facebook Costs US Employers $280B Yearly According to some numbers made up by some guy, Facebook use costs US employers around $280-billion anally. Hey, I was just as shocked as you were --...

I Knew It, I Knew It!: The Internet Is Magic Holy shit folks, the internet is magic. You know, this reminds me of an ex-girlfriend's mother who couldn't understand why, just because she misspelled the email address,...