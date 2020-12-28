This Super Mario World Record speedun is causing some drama

Apparently there's been some drama in the Super Mario Bros. speedrunning community because only weeks after a world record speedrun was set, another speedrunner tied the time. The only problem is that speedrunner has been caught cheating at another game and also he mysteriously couldn't figure out how to film cables connecting his system to his TV. Karl Jobst examines the situation and why the world record speedrun may be illegitimate, unlike my claim that I'm actually the world's fastest human. Look, nobody has actually seen Usain Bolt beat me in a race so why is it so hard to believe that I'm faster than him?

Keep going for the full video. It's 18 minutes but interesting if you're into super specific hobby drama.

