YouTuber close personal acquaintance made this video parodying what every episode of The Mandalorian is like. I mean, he's not wrong, but I also don't even care. I'll take Mr. Mandalorian doing endless side quests for as long as Disney will give it to me. My drug is Baby Yoda and I'll do whatever it takes in whatever back alley to get my fix. Looking for a good time? I'll show you a good time. Just give me some of that Baby Yoda.

Keep going for the full accurate video, as well as the full version of the theme song he recorded for his video. It's terrible but in a terrible way.

And the full version of his theme audio:

The Arecibo Observatory collapsed on Tuesday and the whole thing was captured on video The famed Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico was being decommissioned after two cable failures in four months, but engineers had not figured out a way to safely...

Microsoft has released three Windows 'Ugly Sweaters' for the holidays Just in time for the holidays (or not quite since they won't arrive until after December 25th), Microsoft has released three Windows "Ugly Sweaters" with designs based...

Stormtroopers contemplate their existence In season one of The Mandalorian the showrunners broke the fourth wall by making jokes about stormtroopers having bad aim. Now The Auralnauts take the conceit even...

Tough Crowd On Tatooine: Star Wars Comedy VIDEO SLIGHTLY NSFW DUE TO A COUPLE BAD WORDS. This is a video of a stand up comic doing a set at Jabba's palace on Tatooine and...

Ryan Reynolds made an ad for Match that paired Satan with 2020 Ryan Reynold's production company Maximum Effort made this ad for Match pairing Satan up with 2020. It's obvious when you think about it, but you didn't think...

Toddler getting mowed down by Nerf machine gun This is a video of a toddler getting mowed down by a Nerf machine gun in slow motion. Oh, the horrors of war. I still remember my...