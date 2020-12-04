This is what every episode of The Mandalorian is like

December 4, 2020

every-episode-of-the-mandalorian.jpg

YouTuber close personal acquaintance made this video parodying what every episode of The Mandalorian is like. I mean, he's not wrong, but I also don't even care. I'll take Mr. Mandalorian doing endless side quests for as long as Disney will give it to me. My drug is Baby Yoda and I'll do whatever it takes in whatever back alley to get my fix. Looking for a good time? I'll show you a good time. Just give me some of that Baby Yoda.

Keep going for the full accurate video, as well as the full version of the theme song he recorded for his video. It's terrible but in a terrible way.

And the full version of his theme audio:

Stormtroopers contemplate their existence

In season one of The Mandalorian the showrunners broke the fourth wall by making jokes about stormtroopers having bad aim. Now The Auralnauts take the conceit even...
Read More: comedy, funny, humor, parody, star wars, the mandalorian, video
Previous Post
Next Post