This guy made a time-lapse of his facial hair growing while lip-syncing

Joaquin Baldwin made this time-lapse music video of his facial hair growing during Covid lockdown while lip-syncing "Better Days" by Radical Face.

Timelapse animation music video, with my beard growing through Covid lockdown. Using my face as a stop-motion puppet (a technique called pixilation), I took 2,117 individual photos, every night, over 101 days, and synchronized the actions to the song "Better Days" by @Radical Face (used with permission).

All these people working on cool projects during lockdown and all I've been working on is my diabetes. As in getting it. Look, if the grocery store didn't want me to buy all of their Oreos then they should've put a limit on them like toilet paper.

Keep going for the full video as well as one explaining his process of making it.

And a video explaining how he made it:

That Jenga guy stacked 1002 pieces on a single free-standing vertical piece That guy who keeps stacking Jenga pieces on a single vertical piece? Well he's at it again, this time managing a whopping 1002 pieces. The previous record...

This guy made a beautiful animated tribute to video games he played as a child Eric Power animated this beautiful music video as a tribute to all the video games he played growing up. I'm not a super old fogey so I...

Freddy Krueger made out of crayons and then melted This is a timelapse of artist Steven Richter sculpting Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street out of crayons and then melting it. It reminds me...

Step-by-step breakdown of how to paint a selfie girl with math This is a video of mathematical artist Inigo Quilez breaking down how he made a procedurally generated graphic of a girl taking a selfie. Even if you...

Mind-bending optical illusion using stationary circles This is a super impressive illusion featuring two stationary circles that look like they're not only moving, but expanding and contracting. I don't know how it works,...