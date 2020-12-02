This guy made a beautiful animated tribute to video games he played as a child

December 2, 2020

animated-video-game-tribute.jpg

Eric Power animated this beautiful music video as a tribute to all the video games he played growing up. I'm not a super old fogey so I didn't recognize all the Atari titles, but other than that his list matches up pretty closely with mine. The only discrepancy I noticed was a severe lack of Japanese dating sims.

Keep going for the full video. It's a music video so obviously works better with sound.

