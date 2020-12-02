This guy made a beautiful animated tribute to video games he played as a child

Eric Power animated this beautiful music video as a tribute to all the video games he played growing up. I'm not a super old fogey so I didn't recognize all the Atari titles, but other than that his list matches up pretty closely with mine. The only discrepancy I noticed was a severe lack of Japanese dating sims.

Keep going for the full video. It's a music video so obviously works better with sound.

Step-by-step breakdown of how to paint a selfie girl with math This is a video of mathematical artist Inigo Quilez breaking down how he made a procedurally generated graphic of a girl taking a selfie. Even if you...

Ryan Reynolds made an ad for Match that paired Satan with 2020 Ryan Reynold's production company Maximum Effort made this ad for Match pairing Satan up with 2020. It's obvious when you think about it, but you didn't think...

This guy spent 11 years working on this Line Rider track Software engineer and Line Rider enthusiast David Lu spent 11 years creating this absolutely incredible Line Rider track he titled Omniverse II. It would suck if you...

Guy With A Keyboard Makes Up His Own Video Game Music And Sound Effects This is a video of perpetually poker-faced musician Seth Everman imagining a bunch of music and sound effects for different levels and situations in video games. He...

The Man With The Gun: A Tribute To FPS'ers This is a music slash video tribute to 'The Man With The Gun', arguably the most influential character in video games. It was created by PRESS PLAY...

NES Rap: 99 Lives And A Power Glove This is a rap about playing oldschool NES games called The Konami Code (99 Lives And A Power Glove). It was made by the same folks that...