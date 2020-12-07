This designer painted herself into 100 famous paintings

December 7, 2020

Artist and software designer Jinjin Sun digitally painted herself into 100 famous works of art. She started the project in 2018 and completed her final 100th piece last week.

Here's her first piece from April 25, 2018:

And her last piece from December 2, 2020:

I have a similar project, only instead of painting myself into famous works of art I Photoshop myself into all of my friends' pictures. Just because you didn't invite me doesn't mean I can't be part of the fun! *sob sob* I'm so alone.

Keep going for some more of her work. You can view pieces 1-50 here and pieces 51-100 here.

