This concept for an 'anti-earthquake bed' is more terrifying than any actual earthquake

Turkish design firm Dahir Insaat came up with this anti-earthquake bed concept and it's more terrifying than any actual earthquake. It's actually a few different designs but they all revolve around the same idea of dropping and sealing you in a tiny steel coffin. Because obviously instead of being shaken awake so I can take cover I'd rather live out my worst nightmare of going to sleep and then waking up in a tomb.

Keep going for the full video.

