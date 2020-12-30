The Boston Dynamics robots can dance now

To celebrate the upcoming New Year, the folks at Boston Dynamics released this video of all of their robots dancing to "Do You Love Me". I'm sure they meant for this to be in good fun, but obviously everybody is just imagining that this is what the robots will be doing over our corpses after the upcoming robot apocalypse. Maybe the next video they release will be of their robot holding a finger up and then drawing it across their neck. Or holding up a sign that says "I know where you live".

Keep going for the video. Like all things that come out of Boston Dynamics, it's amazing but also terrifying.

