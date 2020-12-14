That Jenga guy stacked 1002 pieces on a single free-standing vertical piece

That guy who keeps stacking Jenga pieces on a single vertical piece? Well he's at it again, this time managing a whopping 1002 pieces. The previous record was held by his friend with 518, but Menga has since destroyed that puny number with a mind boggling 1002. And it's not like he's just placing them on either. He's arranging them to look like a work of art. His stack looks like it was designed by an architect, whereas if I attempted this it would look like a haphazard pile with glue leaking out the cracks.

Keep going for the full time-lapse of the stack. For anybody doubting the authenticity, he knocks the whole thing over at 1:32.

(via u/kelvin214)

