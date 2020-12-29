Taking a look inside a ridiculous esports training and streaming compound

If I said "Totino's Fortnite Training Room" obviously that would be a nonsense statement that makes sense to nobody. And yet here we are, in the year 2020, where such a nonsense statement is not only not nonsense, but a real place where real people actually go to. This is a video of videogamedunkey introducing us to the 100 Thieves Cash App Compound (which also sounds like a nonsense sentence), a 15,000 square foot compound for esports training and video game livestreaming.

Look, this is peak internet nonsense, but it'll make more sense after you watch the video. Or it won't, because none of this makes sense. I like video games as much as the next person, but I think it's safe to say we've gone too far. No society should have a thing called a Totino's Fortnite Training Room.

Keep going for the full video or just head straight to the YouTube page where the top comments deserve their own post.

