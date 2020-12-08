Tai Chi master challenges MMA fighter and the fight ends in 10 seconds

Chinese MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong gained prominence in 2017 for exposing "fake kung fu" in China and obviously fake kung fu people in China got angry. Not realizing his fake kung fu wouldn't work in an actual fight, self-proclaimed tai chi master Chen Yong challenged Xu to a fight which finally happened on November 28th. Obviously the tai chi master ended up tapping out after ten seconds, but not after blaming the sun and the, uh, ground:

Explaining why he lost to Xu, Chen said in a video he was "blinded by the sun" and literally blamed the floor. "The moment I stepped into the cage I realized the ground was so soft. I have been practicing for a year on hard surfaces, soft surfaces inhibit tai chi," he said in a video translated by the Fight Commentary Breakdowns channel on YouTube. "The power and force that comes from tai chi can't be found on soft surfaces." Xu said that he "agrees" with Chen's explanation and welcomes another fight if he is paid an appearance fee.

I feel like the point you abandon your crazy beliefs in your fake fighting style is before you enter a cage with a trained MMA fighter. Obviously I sell my own personal line of self-defense videos to the unsuspecting masses, but I would never actually step into a cage with Jon Jones because I'm not an insane person. I'm just a guy who doesn't know how to fight but loves money.

Keep going for the full video (fight starts at 27:30) as well as another one of him taking out a wing chun "master".

And Xu taking out a wing chun master:

This designer painted herself into 100 famous paintings Artist and software designer Jinjin Sun digitally painted herself into 100 famous works of art. She started the project in 2018 and completed her final 100th piece...

Lifetime just released a trailer for an heiress love triangle backstabbing Colonel Sanders movie I'm still not sure this isn't an SNL sketch, but Lifetime released a trailer on their official channel for a movie that defies all description. Imagine every...

It's All In The Reflexes: Boxer Impressively Dodges Barrage Of Opponent's Punches This is a video of boxer Tevin Farmer revealing he can operate in bullet time by dodging a slew of opponent Guillaume Frenois's punches while backed into...

Parents Clear Bleachers To Rumble During 12-And-Under Girls' Softball Game Note: Keep your volume low, screaming. This is a video from a 12-and-under girls' softball tournament of a bunch of embarrassing parents clearing the bleachers to roll...

Awww: Little Brother Races To Rescue Sister During Wrestling Match After Mistaking It For A Real Fight This is a video of a little boy rushing to his sister's aid during a wrestling match after mistaking it for a real fight. That's cute of...

Orchid Mantis Uses Kung-Fu Poses To Scare Away Spider This is a segment from the BBC series Life Story documenting an orchid mantis's attempt at using Kung-Fu poses to scare away a jumping spider that wants...