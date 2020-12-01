Step-by-step breakdown of how to paint a selfie girl with math
This is a video of mathematical artist Inigo Quilez breaking down how he made a procedurally generated graphic of a girl taking a selfie. Even if you don't understand everything he's saying (you won't), the step-by-step explanation is weirdly soothing and engrossing. I think I understood about 3% of what he was saying. Mostly the part where he says, "Hi, I'm Inigo Quilez." After that it's pretty much a soothing confusing haze. It's a testament to his presentation skills that I watched the entire thing despite not understanding anything he was saying. Look, if I wanted to understand math I would've paid attention in class instead of being too stupid to understand math.
Keep going for the full video. You can play with the editable real-time rendering code here.