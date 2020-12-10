SpaceX Starship explodes during attempted landing after successful test flight

December 10, 2020

spacex-starship-explodes.jpg

The SpaceX Starship SN8 prototype had its first successful high-altitude test flight yesterday, though it came in a little too hot during the landing and ended up exploding. And yes, despite exploding, this was considered a rousing success:

According to SpaceX, here's the purpose of the test flight:

"This suborbital flight is designed to test a number of objectives, from how the vehicle's three Raptor engines perform, and the overall aerodynamic entry capabilities of the vehicle, including its body flaps, to how the vehicle manages propellant transition."

Keep in mind this thing is also 165 feet tall (50 meters) so basically the size of a building. They launched a building, flew it 12 km, and then almost landed it. The thing even hit their landing target before exploding. It's a testament to how far SpaceX is reaching that a giant rocket exploding can be considered a success. This isn't like tripping while walking to get your mail, it's like tripping over the finish line after completing an Iron Man Triathlon.

Keep going for the full video of the entire test flight including the explosive landing.
Previous Story

Leaked government photo of a UFO

This is a leaked photo which reportedly came from a 2018 document prepared by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) which is the US defense department's...

SpaceX successfully hops their Starship SN5

In another incredible achievement for Elon Musk, SpaceX successfully "hopped" their Starship SN5 150 m (490 ft) yesterday. This comes after the successful hop of their Starhopper...
Read More: elon musk, explosion. accident, science, space, spaceship, spacex, starship, technology, video
Previous Post