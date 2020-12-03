Ryan Reynolds made an ad for Match that paired Satan with 2020

Ryan Reynold's production company Maximum Effort made this ad for Match pairing Satan up with 2020. It's obvious when you think about it, but you didn't think about it because you're not Ryan Reynolds and nobody paid you a ton of money to make a commercial about it. Anyhoo, it's fitting and it's good, and the guy they got to play Satan has almost as much muscle as I do.

Keep going for the full video. 2020 has been great.

