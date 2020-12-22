Motorcycle racer celebrates too early and you know exactly what happens next

Brazilian EVO Superbike racer André Veríssimo started celebrating his victory too early during the last race of 2020 and obviously I wouldn't be posting this unless he ended up losing to what should've been the second and third place racers. How is this even still happening in the year 2020? Haven't we all watched enough videos on YouTube to know never to do this? The hubris of man. As long as there are races, there will be men who celebrate winning them too early and end up losing.

Keep going for the full video. Even though he's wearing a helmet you can see his face change from happiness to panic to dying inside.

A hamster makes a daring prison escape This is a video of a hamster named Mr. Hamster making a daring prison escape and it might be the best action movie of the year. From...

Caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider David Weiller took this incredible footage of a monkey slug caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider. Here's his description of the video: Monkey Slug Caterpillar (Phobetron Hipparchia, Limacodidae)...

What Is Wrong With You?: Motorcycle Racer Pulls Another Rider's Brake Lever Mid-Race This is a video of Moto2 racer Romano Fenati blatantly pulling the brake lever of another rider mid-race. For the record, that is frowned upon. Probably even...

Everybody crashes at ridiculous rally turn This is a ridiculous video of car after car sliding off a turn at the Rally Pushkinskie Gory 2020 event in Russia and crashing into a car...

McLaren Versus F-35 Jet In Race Around Runways This is a video from Top Gear of a ~$2-Million McLaren Speedtail racing a ~$110-million F-35 jet in a triangular race around some airport runways. The McLaren...

Motorcyclist Has Friends Help Him Propose To Girlfriend Riding On Back Of Bike This is a video of a motorcyclist proposing to his girlfriend while she's riding on the back of his bike. As far as unusual proposals go, this...