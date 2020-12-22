Motorcycle racer celebrates too early and you know exactly what happens next

December 22, 2020

celebrate-too-early-motorcycle.jpg

Brazilian EVO Superbike racer André Veríssimo started celebrating his victory too early during the last race of 2020 and obviously I wouldn't be posting this unless he ended up losing to what should've been the second and third place racers. How is this even still happening in the year 2020? Haven't we all watched enough videos on YouTube to know never to do this? The hubris of man. As long as there are races, there will be men who celebrate winning them too early and end up losing.

Keep going for the full video. Even though he's wearing a helmet you can see his face change from happiness to panic to dying inside.
