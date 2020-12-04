Microsoft has released three Windows 'Ugly Sweaters' for the holidays

December 4, 2020

microsoft-ugly-sweaters.jpg

Just in time for the holidays (or not quite since they won't arrive until after December 25th), Microsoft has released three Windows "Ugly Sweaters" with designs based on MS Paint, Windows XP, and Windows 95. I'm not sure why they're calling them "Ugly Sweaters" though, since they're all exceptionally beautiful. They cost $69.99 each, but that seems like a bargain to look like Clippy had too much eggnog and threw up all over you.

Keep going for the other designs. You can pre-order them on the official Xbox site here.

windows-sp-sweater.jpg

windows-95-sweater.jpg

