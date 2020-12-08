Lifetime just released a trailer for an heiress love triangle backstabbing Colonel Sanders movie

I'm still not sure this isn't an SNL sketch, but Lifetime released a trailer on their official channel for a movie that defies all description. Imagine every melodramatic Lifetime movie, but now throw in Colonel Sanders. From KFC. As in Kentucky Fried Chicken. As in the guy with the ridiculous facial hair from the fast food fried chicken chain. Oh, also he's played by Mario Lopez. I've suspected for years, but Lifetime may have lowkey become our preeminent comedy channel.

Keep going for the trailer for A Recipe for Seduction. Oh yeah, it's also called A Recipe for Seduction. Assuming this is real and not a comedy bit, it premieres this Sunday on Lifetime.

