Leaked government photo of a UFO

This is a leaked photo which reportedly came from a 2018 document prepared by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force (UAPTF) which is the US defense department's group that investigates UFOs.

The photo itself is said to be considered "Unclassified and For Official Use Only," however, because the image and accompanying report were shared on a secure Intelligence Community network, the officials we spoke with would only acknowledge it under strict conditions of anonymity. [...] According to officials The Debrief spoke with, the photo appears to be the same as one referenced in our previous reporting, described as an "unidentified silver 'cube-shaped' object" encountered by military pilots as it hovered motionlessly over the ocean. It appears evident that the image was captured by the backseat weapons systems operator of what appears to be an F/A-18 fighter jet.

I certainly can't identity it so I guess it qualifies. People have speculated it's a dropsonde, but experts have shot down the theory, saying:

"In regards to the photo, while the image of the object is not clear, it certainly does not look like a dropsonde," Hock told The Debrief, "because there are no signs of a dropsonde below the object where the object could potentially be a parachute, and it does not have the right shape." "Dropsonde are dropped into hurricanes over water, not over military bases," Hock added. "A dropsonde decent is ~15 m/s, thus it would be very brief for a pilot to see and there would obviously need to be an aircraft above the Navy aircraft which could be confirmed with ATC."

Cool, but is listing what it isn't really the best way of going about this? Because I can do that too. It isn't a car. It isn't a whale. It isn't a cheeseburger. I should be a licensed UFO-ologist.

