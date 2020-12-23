KFC has made a gaming console. Seriously.

As if making a melodramatic Lifetime movie about Colonel Sanders wasn't weird enough, KFC is now releasing a gaming console. Called the KFConsole and made in partnership with Cooler Master, it boasts what might be the most incredible feature I've ever heard of: a built in chicken chamber that uses the heat generated by the system to keep your chicken warm. I mean...I...there are no words. IT HAS A CHAMBER TO STORE YOUR KFC CHICKEN INSIDE THE CONSOLE. Also, it's shaped like a KFC bucket. I don't know what's going on at KFC corporate, but they need to be giving everybody raises and also slightly lower doses of acid.

Keep going for more photos of the KFConsole as well as the announcement video. There's no price or release date yet, but there is a website with all of the specs.

Caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider David Weiller took this incredible footage of a monkey slug caterpillar mimicking a tarantula spider. Here's his description of the video: Monkey Slug Caterpillar (Phobetron Hipparchia, Limacodidae)...

That's Cool: Guy Builds A Clear Acrylic Nintendo Entertainment System This is a video of Youtuber BitHead1000 modding a Nintendo Entertainment System into a case made of clear acrylic. It also has some LEDs inside for light-up...

Lifetime just released a trailer for an heiress love triangle backstabbing Colonel Sanders movie I'm still not sure this isn't an SNL sketch, but Lifetime released a trailer on their official channel for a movie that defies all description. Imagine every...

This guy made a beautiful animated tribute to video games he played as a child Eric Power animated this beautiful music video as a tribute to all the video games he played growing up. I'm not a super old fogey so I...

This guy spent 11 years working on this Line Rider track Software engineer and Line Rider enthusiast David Lu spent 11 years creating this absolutely incredible Line Rider track he titled Omniverse II. It would suck if you...