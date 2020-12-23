KFC has made a gaming console. Seriously.
As if making a melodramatic Lifetime movie about Colonel Sanders wasn't weird enough, KFC is now releasing a gaming console. Called the KFConsole and made in partnership with Cooler Master, it boasts what might be the most incredible feature I've ever heard of: a built in chicken chamber that uses the heat generated by the system to keep your chicken warm. I mean...I...there are no words. IT HAS A CHAMBER TO STORE YOUR KFC CHICKEN INSIDE THE CONSOLE. Also, it's shaped like a KFC bucket. I don't know what's going on at KFC corporate, but they need to be giving everybody raises and also slightly lower doses of acid.
Keep going for more photos of the KFConsole as well as the announcement video. There's no price or release date yet, but there is a website with all of the specs.
See it for yourself. Find out more about the new #KFConsole @CoolerMaster: https://t.co/omZWuIhBG8 pic.twitter.com/6n5panSJIs— KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 22, 2020