Jonathan Frakes asking you things for 47 seconds

December 3, 2020

jonathan-frakes-asks-things.jpg

Because why not, here's Jonathan Frakes asking you things for 47 seconds. It's either a compilation from Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction or it's a toddler simulator for parents. Then again, if my toddler had the magnetic charm of Jonathan Frakes I wouldn't keep him tied to a tree all day.

Keep going for the full video.

RIP Alex Trebek (1940-2020)

Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, died yesterday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. And here's him reminding us that you can be a kind soul...
Read More: beyond belief, compilation, funny, jonathan frakes, retro, tv, video, why
Previous Post
Next Post