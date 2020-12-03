Because why not, here's Jonathan Frakes asking you things for 47 seconds. It's either a compilation from Beyond Belief: Fact or Fiction or it's a toddler simulator for parents. Then again, if my toddler had the magnetic charm of Jonathan Frakes I wouldn't keep him tied to a tree all day.

Keep going for the full video.

Ryan Reynolds made an ad for Match that paired Satan with 2020 Ryan Reynold's production company Maximum Effort made this ad for Match pairing Satan up with 2020. It's obvious when you think about it, but you didn't think...

The Arecibo Observatory collapsed on Tuesday and the whole thing was captured on video The famed Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico was being decommissioned after two cable failures in four months, but engineers had not figured out a way to safely...

Chef David Chang becomes first celebrity to win a million dollars for charity on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire On Sunday, David Chang became the first celebrity to win $1 million for charity on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Although to be fair, his phone-a-friend...

The Wobble Dog 9003i - a hot dog sausage wobbling machine Atomic Shrimp built this machine to test the wobbliness of hot dogs. Is he a pervert? Unclear. Is he a hero? Definitely. I've always tested the wobbliness...

RIP Alex Trebek (1940-2020) Alex Trebek, the host of Jeopardy!, died yesterday after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. And here's him reminding us that you can be a kind soul...